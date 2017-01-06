J&K: Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed killed in encounter

(Source: AP Photo/Representational) (Source: AP Photo/Representational)

Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Army and the Police in Machu area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Friday. The militant killed in the anti-terrorist operation was earlier known to be associated with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-taiba, as per the reports.

According to the police, they launched the operation along with the security forces on Friday morning after they received the information regarding the presence of a wanted LeT commander hiding in Gulzarpora village.

“The security forces were fired upon after they closed on the house where Muzaffar Ahmad Naiku ali alias Muza Molvi was hiding. The militant was killed in the encounter which has ended now ,” the police said to news agency ANI. The police also said that they are continuing the search operation in the area.

As per the officials, the slain commander was one of the longest surviving militants and the most wanted guerrilla in Jammu and Kashmir.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd