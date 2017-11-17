J&K: After CM Mehbooba Mufti appeal to not kill, 3 militants held

Shamus Viqar, one of the militants. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Shamus Viqar, one of the militants. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu & Kashmir Police on Thursday presented before the media two militants captured during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kund area. They claimed to have arrested three local militants, one of them injured, during the operation.

This comes against the backdrop of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s recent appeal that attempts be made to take local militants alive instead of gunning them down during encounters.

IGP, Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan said police, CRPF and Army launched a joint operation in the forests of Kund Valtengoo near Qazigund Monday. “There was specific information that a group, comprising six militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, was moving in the area. On first day of the gunfight, a jawan of 10 Sikh and Hizbul militant Muzamil was killed,” Khan said, adding that the operation is still on.

Also Read | Don’t attack kin, homes of militants: Mehbooba Mufti

He said sticking to the commitment of giving a chance to local militants to return to mainstream, the forces arrested the three militants. “Shamus Viqar, Bilal Sheikh and Atta Mohammad Malik were arrested. Atta had taken bullets and was close to death. It was an encounter but our troopers, who had lost one of their colleagues, took him to hospital and saved his life,’’ he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App