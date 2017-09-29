J&K activist, lawyer awarded Rafto Prize

Only in Express
The two were given Rafto Prize for their campaign “to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir that has inspired new generations across communities.”

Published:September 29, 2017
Activist Parveena Ahangar and lawyer Parvez Imroz were on Thursday awarded the 2017 Rafto Prize for their campaign “to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir that has inspired new generations across communities.”

Announcing the award, the Rafto Foundation, Norway, noted “Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez have long been at the forefront of the struggle against arbitrary abuses of power in a region of India that has borne the brunt of escalating violence, militarisation and international tension.”

Terming the award an acknowledgement from Europe, Imroz, the founder of the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) said, “This helps to remind us that the international community has taken note of our struggles and our work.” “The state extends its control over every aspect of this conflict…. Speaking truth to power is not easy in these circumstances. This award is a recognition of the civil society in Kashmir,” Imroz said.

