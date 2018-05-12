J&K abolishes stamp duty for property in women’s names

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

In a move that the state government expects will have “far-reaching economic consequences” for women of Jammu and Kashmir, the state Cabinet on Friday sanctioned abolition of stamp duty in case of property registered — in both urban and rural areas — in the name of women. If the property is registered in the name of a male member of a family, stamp duty will be levied at the rate of 5 per cent in urban areas and 3 per cent in rural areas, it was decided.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired the Cabinet meeting. After the Cabinet sanction, Mufti tweeted, “Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females. This incentive will encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives & mothers.”

She stated that women now “own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society”. As per government data, asset ownership in the state is largely dominated by men: while approximately 33 per cent women in the 15-49 age group own a house, the corresponding figure for men is 81 per cent. In case of land ownership, only about 23 per cent women in J&K hold property in their name, while 73 per cent men own land, according to data.

Public Works Minister and chief spokesperson of the state government Naeem Akhtar told The Indian Express, “Women are deprived of property rights in our society. We believe that one way to incentivise economic empowerment is (by) registering property in their names.”

Akhtar said Mufti had been in consultation with different women’s groups regarding this move and she brought this to the table. The sanction for reduction in stamp duty comes into effect immediately.

As of 2017, only 18 per cent women aged 15-49 were employed in the 12 months preceding the National Family Health Survey. In comparison, 75 per cent men were employed. Female literacy rate in the state is at 56.43 per cent, while male literacy rate is 76.75 per cent.

