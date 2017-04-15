J&K: 20 people injured in clash between protesters, security forces in Pulwama

Youths hurl stones at security men in Durbugh Chadoora in Budgam, Tuesday. Source: Shuaib Masoodi (photo for representational purpose) Youths hurl stones at security men in Durbugh Chadoora in Budgam, Tuesday. Source: Shuaib Masoodi (photo for representational purpose)

Twenty people were injured Saturday in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama in South Kashmir. A police official said that a group of young people were shouting slogans and pelting stones at security forces near Degree College in Pulwama town in the afternoon. Security forces then baton charged and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Security forces allegedly fired some warning shots in the air as well.

These protests came days after anonymous users uploaded a video of a CRPF personnel on polling duty being heckled by protesters in Chadoora area of Budgam district on April 12, and another video of a man, later identified as Farooq Dar, tied to an army jeep and used as a human shield on polling day, went viral on Friday.

