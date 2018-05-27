Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • J&K: 4 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

J&K: 4 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

According to security agencies, the militants were trying to move towards a populated area of the Valley when they were intercepted

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar | Published: May 27, 2018 4:09:52 am
4 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara The Army has launched search operations in the area.
Related News

Four militants were killed during an operation to foil an infiltration attempt along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday. The operation is still on as the Army suspects that more militants could be hiding in the area.

Early Saturday morning, a group of militants were trying to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley in Tangdhar sector, a Defence official said. The soldiers manning the border intercepted the group, resulting in exchange of fire.

“The infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector was eliminated,” Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. “Four terrorists were killed while attempting to infiltrate and the operation is in progress.”

The Army has launched search operations in the area. According to security agencies, the militants were trying to move towards a populated area of the Valley when they were intercepted.

This is the first encounter at the LoC since the Centre announced a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. While the security forces have halted operations against militants since the Centre announced non-initiation of combat operations, they said that operations against infiltrating militants would continue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now