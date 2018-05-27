J&K: 4 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

The Army has launched search operations in the area. The Army has launched search operations in the area.

Four militants were killed during an operation to foil an infiltration attempt along the LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday. The operation is still on as the Army suspects that more militants could be hiding in the area.

Early Saturday morning, a group of militants were trying to infiltrate into the Kashmir valley in Tangdhar sector, a Defence official said. The soldiers manning the border intercepted the group, resulting in exchange of fire.

“The infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector was eliminated,” Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. “Four terrorists were killed while attempting to infiltrate and the operation is in progress.”

The Army has launched search operations in the area. According to security agencies, the militants were trying to move towards a populated area of the Valley when they were intercepted.

This is the first encounter at the LoC since the Centre announced a ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. While the security forces have halted operations against militants since the Centre announced non-initiation of combat operations, they said that operations against infiltrating militants would continue.

