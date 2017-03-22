J&K: 37 suicide cases reported in CAPF in 3 years, says Govt

Thirty-seven cases of suicide by the central armed police forces personnel deployed in Jammu and Kashmir have been reported during the last three years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Statistically speaking on an average one personnel has ended his or her life every month during the period. Responding to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the reasons identified for such suicide cases are generally personal and domestic problems like marital discord, personal enmity, mental illness, depression and work related issues.

He said the government has taken number of steps to improve working conditions for them which include providing better medical facilities, organising talks with specialists to address their personal and psychological concerns and organising meditation and yoga for stress management. Regular interaction between troops and commanders, stress management capsule course, grant of leave to attend urgent personal issues, adequate rest and relief, improvement in living condition among others are being implemented as well, the Minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now