J&K: 36th Public Safety Act against Masarat Alam, shifted to Kotbalwal jail

Masarat Alam in custody. (File Photo) Masarat Alam in custody. (File Photo)

The J&K government has again slapped the Public Safety Act (PSA) against separatist leader Masarat Alam and shifted him to Jammu’s Kotbalwal jail. This is the 36th PSA charge against Alam.

The government on Wednesday informed the court that detention orders under PSA have been passed against Alam by the Kupwara District Magistrate. Alam’s detention under PSA was ordered after the J&K High Court quashed his earlier government detention order under the PSA.

Nine days ago, the High Court quashed Alam’s detention in the 35th PSA case and ordered his release. However, the police sought his remand in a 2015 case. Two days ago, the Kupwara court remanded Alam to police custody, one of his lawyers said.

