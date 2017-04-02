J&K: 14 cell phones seized from inmates of Baramulla sub-jail

Latest News
Police said that investigation is on to know how these "unauthorised articles" made it into jail premises

By: Expres Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: April 2, 2017 4:53 pm
baramulla jail, baramulla jail phones, jammu and kashmir jail phones, phones found in kashmir jail, kashmir news, baramulla news, india news, latest news, indian express Fourteen cellphones were recovered during a raid in Baramulla Jail from the possession of inmates. (Source: ANI)

In a big crackdown, the Jammu & Kashmir police on Sunday recovered 14 cell phones along with some “incriminating material” from inside a sub-jail in Baramulla district of north Kashmir. “FIR has been registered against 10-12 inmates and investigation is on as to how these articles, which are not authorised as per the jail manual, have made entry into jail premises,” a police official said.

A joint search was conducted by Baramulla Police and Jail authorities in sub-jail Baramulla on the basis of information that some “incriminating material” including, unauthorised cell phones were being used inside the jail premises, the official said.

(With agency inputs)

