JJ Hospital doctors confirm medicine overdose in Indrani Mukerjea’s case 

State-run JJ Hospital authorities on Sunday confirmed that Indrani Mukerjea, arrested in August, 2015 for allegedly killing daughter Sheena Bora, had received an overdose of medicines. They added that she was stable now and put the onus of finding out how she might have been administered an overdose of medicines on the police.

Mukerjea was brought to the JJ Hospital at around 11:15 pm on Friday from the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai in a “semi-conscious” state and was admitted to the Critical Care Unit, doctors said. “It is a case of drug overdose. She was on anti-depressants. I asked her which tablets she had taken, but she did not reply. I will be asking her again. As far as the overdose is concerned, it is for the police to investigate,” Dr Sudhir Nanandkar, Dean of JJ Hospital, told reporters. He added that Mukerjea (46) was administered medicines orally by the jail guards at the stipulated intervals.

Doctors at the hospital said the medicines were not placed in Mukerjea’s hand nor was she allowed to store them. “So, the circumstances under which an overdose might have taken place have to be investigated by the police,” one of the doctors said. Mukerjea’s daughter, Sheena Bora (24), was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012 allegedly over a financial dispute and her body disposed of in a forest in the adjoining Raigad district, according to the police.

Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

