Top stories at 2 pm, March 1: Jitu Rai wins gold at ISSF World Cup, Anil Vij says Gurmehar supporters are pro-Pakistan

Jitu Rai wins gold in 50m pistol event, Amanpreet Singh settles for silver at ISSF World Cup

India won their first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi after pistol shooter Jitu Rai clinched the top position in the 50m men's air pistol event on Wendesday. This was his second medal in two days after he won the bronze medal in the 10m pistol event on Tuesday. The silver medal also went to India as Amanpreet Singh took the second position after shooting a total of 226.9. This was his first World Cup appearance.

A year on, Delhi Police lack evidence to charge ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition: Report

The Delhi Police have reportedly not found any comprehensive evidence to pursue its sedition case against former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar. On February 9 last year, Kanhaiya was jailed on charges of sedition, along with JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, who are currently out on bail. The police, however, are likely to indict Khalid and Bhattacharya, according to a draft charge-sheet accessed by The Times of India.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij: Those supporting Gurmehar Kaur are pro-Pakistan, should be thrown out of country

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday waded into the controversy surrounding Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, alleging that that those backing her campaign against the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Parishad are pro-Pakistan. He went on to add that such people should be thrown out of the country. "People supporting #GurmeharKaur blaming war for her #Kargilmartyr father are Pro #Pakistan should be throughnout of #India (SIC)," Vij tweeted.

Not allowed to speak on triple talaq at Jamia seminar, says BJP’s Shazia Ilmi

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi was allegedly not allowed to speak at a seminar in Jamia Milia Islamia university to discuss the controversial triple talaq issue, ANI reports. The development comes amid the raging row over free speech and nationalism at Delhi University's Ramjas College where members of RSS-backed ABVP are accused of violence over an invitation to JNU student leader Umar Khalid who was accused of sedition last year. The right-wingers label Khalid as an "anti-national".

Anyone who threatens Gurmehar Kaur with violence or rape is at the lowest form of life: Virender Sehwag

After facing criticism over his tweet, Virender Sehwag responded to the controversy of "trolling" Gurmehar Kaur, saying his tweet was not a case of agreeement or disagreement with anyone and everyone have a right to express their opinion. "My tweet was attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn't even factor," he said.

