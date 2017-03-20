Bhagalpur University cancels LLB degree of Delhi’s former law minister Jitender Singh Tomar

Former Delhi Law Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar. (File photo) Former Delhi Law Minister Jitendra Singh Tomar. (File photo)

Bihar’s Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University on Monday cancelled the LLB degree of Delhi’s former law minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jitender Singh Tomar, who was last year sacked from the government for possessing a fake law degree.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi police had filed a chargesheet in Delhi court against Tomar. According to the chargesheet, along with attaining a fake Law degree from Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Tomar had also submitted a fake BSc degree, which he claimed to have received from Avadh University. It added that Tomar was “desperate for a graduation or a post graduation degree” and opted for “illegal means” by forging documents and marksheets when he did not succeed in getting one.

The Bar council of India had enrolled Tomar on the basis of a Law degree from the Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University. An FIR was lodged against him at Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station on June 8, 2015 after which he was booked for allegedly offences of forgerym cheating, criminal conspiracy, using forged documents and forgery with intent to cheat. Following this, Delhi police arrested Tomar on June 9, 2015.

