Free hand given to security forces behind back-to-back success against militancy: Union Minister Jitendra Singh 

Jitendra Singh (PTI/File) Jitendra Singh (PTI/File)

A day after six ‘foreign’militants, including the nephew of 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi were gunned down by security forces in a gun battle in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this was the result of “decisive initiative” taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. “The free hand given to security forces to perform with professional freedom is behind such back to back successes. This is possibly the last phase of militancy in Kashmir,” the minister of state in the prime minister’s office said.

Assuring that the Centre has taken note of reports about ISIS claiming the responsibility for its first attack in Kashmir valley that left a policeman dead, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the future course of action will be decided after taking an appropriate view.

Three militants in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on the Srinagar-Ganderbal road, killing Sub-Inspector Imran Tak and injuring a special police officer (SPO) on Friday. A local militant was also killed in retaliatory action and his body was wrapped in ISIS flag during the funeral procession. ISIS had claimed the attack through its propaganda wing, Amaq news agency.

“The government has taken cognisance of inputs and the concerned agencies, the ministry of home affairs and the security agencies, are taking an appropriate view and will adopt the future course of action accordingly,” Jitendra Singh added.

Read | J&K encounter: Islamic State mouthpiece claims responsibility; police probe claim

Lauding the efforts of the local police and security forces, the minister added that he had been saying for the last several months that this was the last phase of terrorism in the state but few did not take the statement seriously. “The lifespan of any commander has been reduced to a few weeks – 10 to 15 weeks. Once a commander is appointed, the second is being kept ready to take over. The time has gone when they used to live for years,” he added.

Singh also said that it was for the first time in the last 25 years that the central government in working on the principle of clarity, conviction and consistency and does not interfere with the professional work being done by security forces. He added that the special operations performed in the valley are a testimony to the fact that if given right opportunity without intimidation, the force is capable of doing wonders.

Read | Sustained operations in Kashmir led to ‘remarkable change’ in situation: Army

Talking about Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terror in the valley, the minister said that while all the information was readily available, it was Pakistan that was in denial mode. “But what has changed now in the past few months is that countries which were hesitant to accept India’s viewpoint for reasons of their own are now constrained to accept India’s viewpoint as far as terror and perpetration of terrorism from Pakistan soil is concerned. Pakistan also now feels constrained to no longer continue in denial mode.”

On being asked about the college student and footballer Majid Arshid, who had joined LeT but surrendered earlier this week, Singh said “Once the Modi government decided to initiate decisive action, this veil of fear has been taken away and the boys and girls are feeling free enough to come forward and express their aspirations,” he said.

He further said that while Pakistan’s role in Kashmir and terrorism has never been a secret, the difference today is that the youth in the valley is now coming forward to join the mainstream society. “This change started actually two years ago and that is the reason today this year also we have 19 young boys and girls qualifying for the IITs.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd