Jishnu suicide: SC bars Nehru group head from entering Kerala

Jishnu committed suicide after allegedly being threatened by the college authorities by falsely accusing him of malpractices during an examination. (File) Jishnu committed suicide after allegedly being threatened by the college authorities by falsely accusing him of malpractices during an examination. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday restrained the chief of a Coimbatore-based education trust, who is an accused in the alleged suicide of a Thrissur student after harassment by the college authorities, from entering Kerala. A bench of Justices N V Ramana and P C Pant also directed P Krishnadas, the Chairman of Nehru Group of Institutions, to remain in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, from where his office functions, until the case proceedings are over.

The apex court, however, denied the state government’s request to cancel bail and grant custody of Krishnadas for interrogation, as the case has been transferred to the CBI. It also directed the CBI to inform it about the status of the probe within two weeks into the mysterious death of Jishnu Pranoy, a first year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel of the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre in Thrissur this January.

The top court was hearing a plea of the state government challenging the Kerala High Court order granting bail to accused Krishnadas and college vice-principal N K Sakthivel, who have been charged with abetment to suicide. Pranoy, an 18-year-old student of Nehru Engineering College at Pambady in Thrissur, was found hanging in his hostel bathroom on January 6 this year.

It has been alleged that he committed suicide after being threatened by the college authorities by falsely accusing him of malpractices during an examination. Sakthivel, examination supervisor C P Praveen, and another staff Sibin are also accused in the case. It was alleged that the authorities had threatened Jishnu after he organised protests against certain decisions of the college management. Krishnadas was arrested on April 4 but later released on bail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App