Jishnu Pranoy death: Hartal in Kerala as mother is roughed up, arrested

The Opposition United Democratic Front has called for a Hartal in Kerala on Thursday to protest against the manhandling and arrest of the mother of Jishnu Pranoy who was found dead at the Nehru College of Engineering in Thrissur.

Jishnu’s mother Mahija was on a protest outside the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram demanding the arrest of those responsible for the teenager’s death. The police had warned the protesters of arrest even before they assembled at the venue in the morning.

The way Mahija was manhandled before her arrest has left to widespread protests across the state and triggered the hartal call by UDF, BJP and RMP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of the police action saying the trouble was caused by some outsiders who became part of the protest. He said the police were trying to prevent them from creating trouble. The CM said the DGP had agreed to meet six persons from the family, but they were accompanied by others who created trouble. The CM has sought a report from the IG and promised action.

