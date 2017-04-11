Jishnu Prannoy case: Incident used by many as political tool, govt will seek justice for victims’ family

Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala. (Courtesy: Facebook) Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought to allay apprehensions about investigations in the Jishnu Prannoy death case even as the chief minister said he understood the sentiments of Jishnu’s mother. In a statement to news agency ANI, “Unfortunate incidents took place in front of DGP office. Understand sentiments of Jishnu’s mother, all possible legal initiatives taken.”

The chief minister also said the incident is being used by many as a political tool, adding that the government will move forward with all efforts to seek justice in this case. The family of engineering student Jishnu Prannoy, who was found dead in his hostel room, ended their indefinite hunger strike on Sunday after an assurance from state Chief Minister Vijayan that action will be taken against police officials who reportedly manhandled Prannoy’s mother and others outside the state police headquarters last Wednesday. Jishnu’s family has been seeking justice for their son ever since he was found dead in his hostel room in January.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd