Jisha rape and murder case: Convict Ameerul Islam gets death sentence by Kerala court

Protestors hold placards during a protest in Dadar Mumbai, demanding justice for Jisha. (Express Photo by Amit chakravarty) Protestors hold placards during a protest in Dadar Mumbai, demanding justice for Jisha. (Express Photo by Amit chakravarty)

The principal sessions court in Ernakulam on Thursday sentenced to death, Ameerul Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, after he was found guilty of raping and murdering a Dalit law student last year.

Islam, 23, has been found guilty under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 449 (wrongful confinement) and 376A (causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim).

Judge N Anil Kumar also awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to the accused. On April 28, 2016, the 30-year-old law student was found murdered at her home near Perumbavoor where she lived with her mother.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge said crimes against women not only affect their self-esteem and dignity but also the pace of societal development. The judge expressed hope that the “gruesome incident and death of this young woman” will act as a trigger for a “mass movement to end violence against women”. “Every individual, irrespective of his/her gender must be willing to assume the responsibility in fight for gender justice and also awaken public opinion on gender justice,” he said.

The court said the victim was abandoned by her father when she was a child. However, she took the challenge to overcome all the hurdles that came in her way and her dream to become an advocate was just about to become a reality, it said. However, all the “dreams ended when the accused mercilessly raped and murdered her in an extremely brutal, grotesque, diabolical, revolting, and dastardly manner to arouse intense and extreme indignation”, the court said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App