Jisha rape and murder case: Quantum of punishment to be pronounced today

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the quantum of punishment for Ameerul Islam, a migrant worker from Assam, who has been found guilty in the Jisha murder and rape case.

Judge Anil Kumar on Tuesday found Ameerul Islam (23), hailing from Assam’s Nagaon district, guilty under Sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 449 (trespassing into house) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court did not find him guilty for destroying evidence and relevant sections under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Jisha, a 30-year-old Dalit law student hailing from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, was brutally raped and murdered at her house in Kuruppampadi on April 28, 2016. The crime triggered massive public outrage and a heated debate on the question of women’s safety in Kerala.

Islam, the lone accused in the case, was arrested 49 days after the incident took place. A 1,500-page chargesheet was submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on September 17 last year.

The court had on December 6 completed the hearing in the case and posted it for pronouncement of judgment on Tuesday.

After assuming office, the LDF government in its maiden Cabinet meeting constituted a special team to probe the murder. Police arrested Islam 56 days after the incident. He was found to have been living 200 metres from the victim’s house at the time of the offence.

The woman lived with her mother, who was not at home at the time of the crime. The prosecution argued that the victim was raped and brutally murdered. Severe wounds were inflicted on her private parts even after she was killed, they said.

Hearing the court verdict, Islam pleaded innocence. The victim’s mother, who was rehabilitated by the state government, sought capital punishment for the accused.

