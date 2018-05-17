Jinnah portrait row: Aligarh Muslim University students end protest

Students were protesting over the violence caused by the right wing activists over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait in the campus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Students were protesting over the violence caused by the right wing activists over the presence of Jinnah’s portrait in the campus (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) ended their protest Wednesday over a portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah, an official said. According to AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada, at around 8 pm this evening the vice chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor accompanied by his wife Dr Hameeda Tariq visited the dharna site and offered juice to student protesters who were sitting on a hunger strike since past three days.

The Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) leaders sat on an indefinite hunger strike demanding a judicial enquiry into the violence on the campus over the portrait of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The violence that erupted last week saw members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing organisation, enter the campus and clash with university students over the presence of the portrait of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the campus. They were then taken away to a police station from where they were later “rescued” by other protesters, AMU student union members had said.

