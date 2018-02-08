Jindal University: Hand over account password to victim, SC tells rape convicts

The Supreme Court (Express File Photo) The Supreme Court (Express File Photo)

Stating that it is “difficult to accept and tolerate a continuing blackmail”, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked convicts in the OP Jindal Global University gangrape case to hand over to the victim the password of an i-cloud account in which, she claims, they allegedly stored her nude pictures.

“We are concerned about the guilt. We are concerned about the present situation. There are pictures of the girl with one of you. We find it difficult to accept and tolerate a continuing blackmail,” a bench of Justices S A Bobde and Mohan Shantanagoudar told the counsel appearing for convicts Hardik Sikri, Karan Chhabra and Vikas Garg.

“You must put her apprehensions to rest…. We won’t relent. You cannot hold such a threat when you are before us,” the bench said when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the victim, told the court that the convicts had refused to share the account password with the police and university authorities despite repeated requests.

The case dates back to 2015, when an 18-year-old management student at the Sonepat-based university had approached the varsity administration, alleging that her former friend Hardik Sikri had been blackmailing her for more than a year with some of her nude photos. She alleged that Sikri had forced her to have sex with him and his two friends, Vikas Garg and Karan Chhabra.

Appearing for Sikri, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan told the SC bench, “The pictures were taken by the victim herself and sent to the accused.” Justice Bobde countered: “But they are under a password which only you know.”

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing one of the convicts, said, “If any password is available, it will be shared.” Gonsalves contended that even if the password was handed over, the convicts cannot be allowed remission of sentence.

The court said guilt of the accused will be decided by HC, and that the apex court is concerned only with the present situation regarding the victim’s safety.

The court said it is trying to find a solution and advised the victims’ counsel: “If they agree to give the password, it is a big thing for the girl…. They (convicts) are kids, maybe grown-up(s) with moustaches.”

Rohatgi argued that there was “no gangrape”, and that whatever had happened was “consensual”. Gonsalves said he will show the “gut-wrenching terror” that the girl was put through by the convicts to share the photos. He added that the chats between her and the men will establish this.

