JIND: Infant, two minor siblings killed in fire

Three children of a family were charred to death when their hutment caught fire in Jind Saturday. Three persons, including the mother of the children, suffered serious burn injuries. They were referred to PGIMS Rohtak.

The police identified the deceased as Afsha (6), Zeeshan (4) and four-month-old Jiah. Their mother, Shakira, received 70 percent burn injuries, while sister Zoya and cousin Faqreen also suffered serious injuries.

The fire broke out around 1 am Saturday when seven members of a family were sleeping in a hutment in an orchard on Hansi Road.

Shanu Khan, father of the children, told the police that he managed to rescue his daughter Zoya and his brother-in-law Nisar’s daughter Faqreen. However, with smoke filling up the hutment, he could not save his other children.

A police officer said there were two possible causes of the fire. “The family had cooked food on a stove and a spark could have caused the fire. There was a pedestal fan at the site and a short circuit could have caused the fire. The investigation into the incident is on. The family has not complained against anyone,” said the officer.

