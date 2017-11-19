Jimmy gets one-day police remand in Hindu Takht leader’s murder

Jimmy Singh. (File) Jimmy Singh. (File)

A local Ludhiana court Saturday sent UK national Jimmy Singh, one of the accused in the Punjab targeted killings, to one-day police remand in the murder case of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma.The court ended Jimmy’s police remand in RSS leader Ravindra Gosain’s murder case and sent him in judicial custody. However, immediately after division number 8 police submitted his production warrants in the court of judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh Nagpal in the Amit Sharma murder case, he was sent to police remand again till November 19.

The district president (zila pracharak) of Sri Hindu Takht, Amit Sharma (35), was shot dead near Durga Mata Mandir on Guru Nanak Stadium Road in Ludhiana on October 14.

Till now, Jimmy was being interrogated by Basti Jodhewal police of Ludhiana in Gosain murder case. Meanwhile, Ludhiana police also got the custody of the two shooters — Ramandeep alias Raman Canadian and Hardeep alias Shera in RSS leader Gosain’s murder case.

Both the alleged killers were sent to judicial remand till December 2 by a local court of Baghapurana in Moga Saturday. They were sent to Faridkot jail. Later, Basti Jodhewal police of Ludhiana produced their production warrants and got their custody. They were on their way from Faridkot to Ludhiana to be produced in the court till the filing of this report.

On Friday, Moga police demanded extension in custody of Hardeep alias Shera claiming that he had disclosed hiding some weapons in Ludhiana which were yet to be recovered. However, no such weapons were recovered by Saturday and the court ended his police remand with Moga police.



Gangster Guggni’s manager gets two-day police remand

Meanwhile, Moga police also arrested Anil Kumar, manager of the petrol pump owned by jailed gangster Dharmendra Singh Guggni in Ludhiana. He was arrested from Ludhiana and produced at a local court in Baghapurana Saturday. The court sent him in police remand for two days. Inspector Jangjit Singh, SHO, Baghapurana police station, said that Kumar is the eighth accused in the 2016 illegal weapons case in Baghapurana. “It is through Anil that Guggni gave weapons to Ramandeep and Hardeep,” he said. Meanwhile, Hardeep and Ramandeep were produced at a local court in Ludhiana late Saturday evening. They were remanded to five-day police custody in RSS leader Ravindra Gosain’s murder case.

