‘Jilted’ youth shoots girl dead, kills self in Etah

A 21-YEAR-OLD youth on Wednesday shot dead a 17-year-old girl and later committed suicide by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol at the same spot in Aliganj area of Etah. A 21-YEAR-OLD youth on Wednesday shot dead a 17-year-old girl and later committed suicide by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol at the same spot in Aliganj area of Etah.

A 21-YEAR-OLD youth on Wednesday shot dead a 17-year-old girl and later committed suicide by shooting himself with a countrymade pistol at the same spot in Aliganj area of Etah. While the youth, Yogesh Yadav, used to run a mobile shop, the girl has been identified as Shweta Yadav, police said. A student of Intermediate, she was on way to college with her friends when the incident took place, said police. It was her first day to college. In his complaint with the police, Shweta’s father Vidya Ram had alleged that Yogesh shot dead his daughter when she objected to his advances.

Yogesh, who got married around a year ago, was a native of Karat village while Shweta was from neighbouring Dakbangla village. “Around 8 am, Shweta, along with other girls, were on way to R D Intermediate College. When they were at a distance of around 500 m from the college, Yogesh arrived at the spot. After speaking to Shweta briefly, he took out a pistol and opened fire on her. He, later, shot himself,” said Aliganj police Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar. While Shweta suffered two bullet injuries in the stomach, Yogesh shot himself once in the stomach, he added.

After coming to know about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital. While Shweta died while on way, Yogesh died during treatment. “We have not found any weapon on the spot. We are looking for it. Locals, who reached the spot before police arrived, had clicked photographs of victim and the spot. In some photographs, weapon could be seen,” Kumar said.

“Eyewitnesses have confirmed that Yogesh first shot the girl and later killed himself with the same weapon. We have recovered two cartridges from the spot,” he added. Vidya Ram told police that he was not aware that Yogesh was troubling his daughter, said the SHO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App