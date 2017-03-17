Jilted youth kills married girlfriend, commits suicide in Haridwar

UPSET that his girlfriend has married someone else, a youth shot dead the newly-wed woman at her in-laws’ residence at Haridwar in Uttarakhand and later committed suicide at his native place of Biharigarh in UP’s Saharanpur on Thursday.

While the woman, Ankita (20), died at the spot, the youth, Raees — in his 20s — succumbed to injuries in hospital. A country-made pistol was used in both the incidents, police said. Ankita had got married to Sandeep Chauhan at Hardiwar in February.

Biharigarh police Station House Officer Yashpal Singh said Raees is a resident of Thapul village, which is around 30 km from Haridwar.

“He shot the girl at her in-laws’ house around noon and escaped. He reached home here and shot himself around 5.30 pm. A murder case has been lodged at Haridwar’s Buggawala police station,” added the SHO.

“They were reportedly in love but girl’s marriage was fixed with a boy from her community. Earlier, the girl’s father had lodged complaints with the police accusing Raees threatening his daughter… Later, we went on to arrest Raees while the girl got married. He was released on bail earlier this month,” said Yashpal Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now