Jilted lover kills girl, self

A 22-year-old woman has been allegedly shot dead by her jilted lover who also killed himself at a nursing home in Vijay Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday. The girl, who was a receptionist in a private nursing home, was shot dead on Tuesday by Boby who had expressed his love to her, but was spurned abruptly.

The spurned lover Boby immediately fired upon Jyoti with a country made pistol before shooting himself dead, said Senior Superintendent of police Deepak Kumar.

Sunita, the mother of the victim along with her relatives, staged a protest at the Vijay Nagar Police Station, alleging that police were not taking any action.

She said delay in treatment took her daughter’s life.

Sunita also lodged a written complaint against Mohit, David who accompanied Boby on the bike.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an FIR has been lodged against a dead jilted lover, police said.