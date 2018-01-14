Jignesh Mevani’s visit to Godhra sparks off ‘protest’ by Dalits, MLA says ‘false news’

Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani (Express photo: Renuka Puri/File) Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani (Express photo: Renuka Puri/File)

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani’s visit to Godhra and Lunawada villages in Panchmahal on Saturday allegedly sparked off protests led by a local group, Dalit Hit Rakshak Samiti. Mevani visited the villages as part of a felicitation programme organised by Dalit groups.

The members of Dalit Hit Rakshak Samiti sat on a protest outside the Circuit House, holding placards that read, “Mevani go back” and photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar stating, “The country’s leader must be like Dr Ambedkar”.

The Samiti members have said that Mevani “is a leader who is dividing the society.” However, people close to the newly elected MLA denied that he faced any protests.

Co-convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, Pratik Rupaya, said, “The news of protests are wrong. Jignesh was at Godhra, Lunavada and Varatri today. He was invited for a public gathering in the three places to congratulate him for his victory in Vadgam.There has been no protest by any Dalit community.” Mevani later told The Indian Express, “It (the protest) is false news. I have had fabulous meetings here and there has been no protest.”

