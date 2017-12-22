Jignesh Mevani to campaign in Karnataka elections

Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Dalit activist and newly elected MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani will campaign in Karnataka, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for 2018. He will be leaving for Bengalauru on December 28 to prepare his campaign roadmap. Karnataka is another state where there will be a straight fight between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP on several seats. The saffron party is trying to regain power in the state after it lost to the Congress in 2013.

“I am not campaigning on behalf of any party. I am campaigning on behalf of civil societies and independent candidates. I will go to Bengaluru on December 28 for a planning meeting. Karnataka has larger Dalit population than Gujarat and I hope to reach out to them ,” said Mevani told The Indian Express over phone.

The Dalit activist won the Vadgam Assembly constituency in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections. He was an independent candidate backed by the Congress. In October 2016, Mevani had participated in “Chalo Udupi” — a campaign similar to “ Chalo Una” in the aftermath of the Una flogging incident in 2016.

At a speech during the “Chalo Udupi” campaign, he had spoken about implementation of the Karnataka Land Grant rules and the “communal agenda of Hindu outfits in saffronising coastal districts”. “I will also speak on the murder of (journalist-activist) Gauri Lankesh besides saffronisation and land related rules in Karnataka. We will come up with a detailed plan soon for the elections and will plan campaigns all over the state,” added Mevani.

