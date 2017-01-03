Jignesh Mevani threatens to disrupt Vibrant Summit

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. (File) Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. (File)

Raising the vexatious land related issues of dalits in state, dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, on Monday, threatened to disrupt the ensuing Vibrant Summit. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mevani said, “In Gujarat, ‘n’ number of MoUs are being signed and thousands of acres of land is being given to big corporate houses. However, despite there being a specific law to give surplus land to dalits, tribals and OBCs, it is not being implemented by the government.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to Mevani, “Post-Una dalit agitation, district authorities of Ahmedabad and Surendranagar districts had started land measurement of land parcels allotted to dalits under the provisions of the Agriculture Land Ceiling (ALC) Act. However, the land measurement has stopped now and the dalits are without land officially allotted to them. Similarly, we have discovered that a dalit co-operative in Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad district was allotted 500 acre land in 1984 under the ALC Act. However, despite many representations by the office-bearers of the co-operative to the district collector to give possession of that land to them, nothing has been done and the same land remained in illegal possession of dominant caste people. And now, the state government has earmarked that land for the Dholera SIR.” Mevani said that these were a few cases of injustice to dalits and the picture is same across the state.

“We will disrupt the Vibrant events, if the government does not start measurement of land parcels allotted to dalits under ALC Act within next seven days. We will also stop the PM’s convoy during the events,” he added.