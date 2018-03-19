Jignesh Mevani: ‘Against RSS, BJP wherever they are’

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri) Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)

The Indian Express spoke to Jignesh Mevani after the rally in Jind to know about his plans for Haryana

The obvious question to ask will be, why Haryana?

Una caught people’s imagination and I was invited all over the country.

You used a lot of words such as Dalit Swaraj, talked about removing Khattar from power. Do you have the elections in mind?

Absolutely. I’m up in arms against the Sangh Parivar and the BJP. Wherever they are, be it in UP or Gujarat, they’re a force completely Fascist in nature, they’re culturally obnoxious, and responsible for innumerable economic disasters. We need to protect the Constitution from BJP and if we don’t awaken the masses for bringing them down in 2019, I truly believe we will be doomed.

You raised an important point that Dalits should move beyond talking about atrocities alone.

See, as long as the caste system is there, caste-based discrimination will exist. How then can caste be annihilated? For the annihilation of caste, struggle against caste and class both go hand in hand. You have to raise your class issues, your economic conditions.

Did you mean that it is more about victimhood?

Dalit movement should set its own agenda, be more proactive. Like in Gujarat right now, no incident of violence has happened lately.

