Dalit teen immolation case in Gorakhpur: Jignesh Mewani targets PM Modi’s ‘fav CM’ Yogi Adityanath

Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani Express photo by Renuka Puri Gujarat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani Express photo by Renuka Puri

Jignesh Mevani, the newly elected member of the Gujarat Assembly, on Saturday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath over the Gorakhpur incident where a Dalit teen tried to kill herself after she was allegedly molested and beaten up by three youths from her village.

“Good morning Sir @narendramodi: I said GM so now pls check below report card of ur fav CM @myogiadityanath: young lady burnt up herself because of harassment of Romeos in UP, Is ur Anti Romeo Squad 4 protection of women & girls or disturbing lovers or जुमला from another CM,” tweeted Mewani, the independent MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam.

It should be noted that Yogi, after becoming the chief minister, formed the Anti-Romeo Squad to check incidents of rape and sexual assaults in the state.

A 17-year-old girl set herself on fire after she was allegedly molested and beaten up by three youths from her village in Gorakhpur district on Wednesday. She is currently undergoing treatment for 70 per cent burns at BRD Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical. READ MORE

