Jignesh Mevani gets death threat, police lodges FIR

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday allegedly received death threat calls on his mobile phone. The Vadgam police have registered a case of criminal intimidation by anonymous communication against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

The complaint was lodged by Mevani’s close aide and personal assistant, Kaushik Parmar, who handles his daily affairs. In his complaint before Vadgam police, Parmar has stated that the alleged threat call came on the mobile around 4.15 pm Wednesday when he was in Vadgam. He said that in the first call that he received, the caller had first sought to speak with Mevani while identifying himself as underworld gangster Ravi Pujari calling from Australia. Parmar said that this was followed by another call of similar nature.

He added that he then received another call from a different number. This time, the caller sought to know if he was speaking with Jignesh Mevani while identifying himself as Rajveer Mishra. Parmar said that when he told the caller that Mevani was busy and he was from Mevani’s team, the caller hurled abuses and threatened to shoot Mevani.

Vadgam police sub-inspector R P Zala said, “We have registered an FIR in the episode under the provisions of IPC and investigations are on.”

Meanwhile, Mevani took to Twitter in connection with the incident. Mevani tweeted, “7255932433 from This number I have received a call on my number 9724379940 saying he will shoot me. My colleague Kaushik Parmar(who is having my number these days) just informed me – ” koi Ranvir Mishra ka phone tha aur bola ki tum Jignesh levani ho to tumhe goli mar dunga””

