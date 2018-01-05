Jignesh Mevani targets PM Modi, asks him to break silence on violence against Dalits

A day after he was denied permission to hold a rally in Mumbai, newly-elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani slammed the central government saying he was being targeted. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear his stand on the recent violence in Maharashtra. Regarding the FIR filed against him by the Pune police for allegedly “creating communal disharmony” during a “provocative speech,” Mevani said not a word of his speech was inflammatory.
“The BJP is scared of me. They are targeting me, as a result of the Gujarat elections,” Mevani said. “Not a single word of my speech was inflammatory,” the Dalit leader added.
In light of the Maharashtra bandh, Mevani said, “We want a caste-less India. Dont Dalits have the right to take out a peaceful rally to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon?” He added that he would organise a Yuva Ahankar (youth pride) rally in the capital on January 9 to protest atrocities against Dalits and other minority communities, which will be attended by other youth leaders as well.
Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid were on Thursday booked by the Pune police under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), IPC sections 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public). In their speeches at an event on the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, Mevani allegedly called for “street fights” to end “the rule of one section of people over others”, and Khalid allegedly said that “it is time for retaliation”.
The Pune event was followed by a series of protests across Maharashtra with Mumbai being hard-hit on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Mumbai police had denied Mevani permission to hold a rally.
- Jan 5, 2018 at 2:28 pmPg. 3 How did RAHUL G. conclude something as RSS/BJPs ‘fascist vision for India’? By citing 3 specific events, UNA, etc, it may imply more are to come. The casteeism suppression of Dalits ST SC is not a new en y but was perpetuated during the British Rule continued through the Congress Rule now somebody else must take the blame. A twisted logic! Why was Congress not anxious to resolve these issues? How long does it take to bring about inclusion of people in particular since these people were Hindus? None of the predecessors addressed this chapter. ‘Parde ke pichhe kar karake aur kisi ko doshi banana’ is also a routine practice in the West. So, then we know the genesis of all that is taking place where does Congress presently form their alliance? No one can sway my analysis that Rahul G. is not connected with the Canadian Zameendar. (contd.)Reply
- Jan 5, 2018 at 2:22 pmAnything happens the ba-sta-reds like JIGNESH points fingure at PM,---they should insert the same fingure up their A-S-S and start investigating the root cause of the problem,---why would a PM of the nation would try to distabalise peace???---it's about time a-s-S h0les like JIGNESH should start using their common sense,----Jai hind.Reply
- Jan 5, 2018 at 2:21 pmJNU types have one thing in common, disintegrate India at any cost. Its Pakistan game played through them. These s cant get their own degree in 15 years but want to question known achievers like Modi.Reply
- Jan 5, 2018 at 2:16 pmPg. 2 Furthermore, what has Rahul G. offered for the integration of the Dalit people? Rahul G. accuses PM Modi ji for being responsible of this event then one can surmise that Rahul G. is leaning on creating situations especially on the vulnerable sections of the Society such as the Dalits, ST, SC to achieve a double-edged sword reaction, BESIDES discrediting PM, Modi ji, namely (i) To deepen the fissures in the Society between other castes the Dalits, ST, SC peoples. Pg. 4 (ii) This Bhima-Koregoan incident generated anti-Dalit sentiment amongst the Indian people instead of dissolving the Caste System bringing integration of the people to blend as one people, which is what is needed. We all have brains that are unique, which is past the point of skin color man-made caste system. We need to be open minded like the lotus flower. Rahul certainly comes across as someone who has no analysis but repeats what someone has written for him. (CONTD.)Reply
- Jan 5, 2018 at 2:14 pm200 saal britishers aur congress ki gulami ki aur kya mila? Ab RSS aur Modi se jawab maang rahe ho? Jinki 200 saal chaati unse pucho ki hum ab bhi aise kyu hai?Reply
