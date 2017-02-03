Jignesh Bhajiawala moves to Gujarat HC seeking to quash ED investigation

Jignesh Bhajiawala, a Surat-based businessman has moved to Gujarat HC challenging the ongoing ED investigation going against him, his father and his brother. (File Photo) Jignesh Bhajiawala, a Surat-based businessman has moved to Gujarat HC challenging the ongoing ED investigation going against him, his father and his brother. (File Photo)

Surat-based businessman Jignesh Bhajiawala, arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking quashing of the ongoing investigation against him, his father and brother, claiming it is beyond the jurisdiction of ED. Along with the quashing of investigation, Jignesh also sought bail on the ground that the ED went ahead with its investigation against him without acquiring “authorisation letter” from the central government as mandated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After admitting his plea, Justice J B Pardiwala issued notices to the ED, the Centre and the Gujarat government and kept the further hearing on February 15. ED had arrested Jignesh on January 20 from Surat. He is in jail after a local PMLA court sent him to judicial custody upon the completion of his 5-day remand period on January 25.

In his application, moved through advocate Chetan Pandya, Jignesh claimed the ongoing investigation against him, his father Kishor Bhajiawala and brother Vilas, is illegal and beyond the jurisdiction ED, as the officials have not acquired the authorisation letter from the Centre.

The plea stated that as per the provisions of PMLA, ED officials need to acquire such approval from the Centre before starting their probe to collect evidences related to the alleged crime. Apart from quashing the investigation, Jignesh also sought bail on the ground that ED does not have any approval to go ahead with the investigation.

Last December, ED lodged a case of money laundering against Surat-based financier Kishor Bhajiawala and two of his sons Jignesh and Vilas in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.02 crore in new currency. ED had initiated an inquiry against Bhajiawala and sons after the Income Tax department seized new currency notes of Rs 1.02 crore from them post demonetisation, prompting CBI to register a separate complaint against the trio.