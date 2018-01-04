Jigisha murder case: Delhi High court commutes death penalty of two convicts to life term

Jigisha Ghosh was murdered in 2009. Express archive Jigisha Ghosh was murdered in 2009. Express archive

The Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted the death sentence awarded to two of the convicts in Jigisha Ghosh murder case to life imprisonment while it upheld life imprisonment for the third convict. The trio, Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla and Baljeet Malik , had been held guilty in 2016 under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code including murder, abduction and robbery.

Jigisha, an operations manager at Hewitt Associates Pvt Ltd in Noida, had been abducted on March 18, 2009, after she was dropped by her office cab at 4 am in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. A day later, her body was found near Surajkund in Faridabad.

A Delhi sessions court had earlier awarded death penalty to two of the three men convicted in the case. Pronouncing the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sandeep Yadav had said it was “abundant clearly” from “direct and circumstantial evidence” that the three men — Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ravi Kapoor — had “abducted Jigisha for committing murder”. The convicts were also been held guilty of charges pertaining to destruction of evidence, forgery, robbery and common intention under sections of Indian Penal Code.

