Jiah Khan’s mother moves CBI court seeking murder charges against Suraj Pancholi

Rabia Khan, Jiah’s mother, and Sooraj Pancholi (right). (file photo/ Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Rabia Khan, Jiah’s mother, and Sooraj Pancholi (right). (file photo/ Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Former Bollywood actor Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan moved a CBI court on Thursday seeking fresh charges to be framed against actor Suraj Pancholi. Rabia claimed that she has evidence to prove that her daughter was murdered and did not commit suicide. Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s then boyfriend was earlier arrested and charged with abetment to suicide. The charges were dropped after the CBI concluded that Jiah’s death was a suicide.

In February, the Bombay High Court rejected Rabia’s plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the case. The court said the CBI and Mumbai city police have looked into the case from multiple angles during their probe and a fresh investigation would be futile.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi observed, “It cannot be accepted that one more agency, like Special Investigation Team, should be again directed to carry out further investigation. Needless to state, that there would be no end to such exercise until the petitioner gets the result of her choice.”

Rabia, in her petition, claimed the CBI and Mumbai police overlooked a few key facts in the case. The two agencies have ruled out the possibility of homicide and concluded that the actor committed suicide. Earlier, Juhu police handed over the case to the CBI after Rabia moved a similar plea.

