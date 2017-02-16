Jiah Khan suicide case trial adjourned

A WEEK after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea seeking an SIT probe into the alleged suicide of actor Jiah Khan, her mother Rabia sought further time from the trial court on Wednesday to approach the Supreme Court. The trial court is at the stage of framing of charges against Jiah’s then boyfriend Suraj Pancholi. Advocate Prashant Patil, appearing for Pancholi, submitted before court that the trial is getting delayed.

Patil told the court that Rabia, who is the original complainant, has no locus to seek adjournments repeatedly as she was only a prosecution witness. He also brought it to the court’s notice that the special public prosecutor in the case was absent from the proceedings. The court has adjourned the case till February 28.