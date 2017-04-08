Jharkhand: Muslim youth killed for affair with girl from different community, 3 arrested

Representational image. Representational image.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a youth after he was seen with a girl from another community in Jharkhand’s Gumla district recently, a senior police officer said today. “We have arrested three persons on Thursday in connection with the killing of Mohammad Shalik (19), who was beaten to death after being spotted with his girlfriend belonging to another community,” said Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha.

The arrests were made on the basis of leads provided by the girl during police interrogation, the officer said. The family members were opposed to the affair and had warned the youth to stay away from the girl, he said, adding that Shalik did not heed to the warning and came to drop her off near her home on Wednesday night. On seeing the victim and the 15-year-old girl together, the locals allegedly tied him to a pole in front of the girl and thrashed him badly near Soso Mode under Gumla police station.

When Shalik did not return home late night, the family members enquired about his whereabouts from his friends. The family members found Shalik in a serious condition and rushed him to a hospital in Gumla but he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, Jha said. Police are trying to find out whether the girl’s family members instigated the mob.

All the arrested persons have been sent to jail today, he said. Jha said the incident was a fall-out of the affair and was not a communal incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now