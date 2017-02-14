Jharkhand: Woman Maoist leader, carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh, arrested

A woman Maoist leader, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head was arrested from Tansia village in naxal-affected Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Tuesday. A self-styled ‘area commander’ of CPI (Maoists) Kaushalia Kumari alias Sabita was arrested by the District Armed Police and CRPF from the village on Sunday night following a raid conducted based on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Bansal said.

Kaushalia was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on her head, the SP said adding that she was trying to mislead police when asked about her identity but was arrested following verification. She was wanted by the police in various naxal-related incidents.

Meanwhile, the East Singhbhum district police intensified anti-naxal operation in the naxal-hit Ghatsila Sub-division and started mounting pressure on the top Maoist leader Kanhu Munda-led squad to surrender, which was operating in the bordering areas of Jharkhand-Bengal-Odisha.

Kanhu, a Zonal Secretary of Jharkhand-Bengal-Odisha outfit, is carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Asked about reports on possible surrender of Kanhu and his squad members including Fogra Munda, who also carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh, tomorrow, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anoop T Mathew told PTI, the district police has launched a massive anti-naxal operation in the naxal-affected areas of the district, particularly after a hard-core Maoist Supai Tudu was gunned down in an encounter recently in the sub-division.

Tudu was bodyguard of slained top ranked Maoist leader Koteshwar Rao alias Kishenji.

The SSP also appealed to the Maoists operating in the district including Kanhu and Fogra to surrender and join the mainstream, he said admitting that the Maoists were in contact with police but nothing matured as of now.

The Jharkhand Government has already announced attractive surrender policy for naxals willing to surrender and join the mainstream of the society, he said.

Mathew claimed that the ultra outfit has weakened following the death of Tudu, which also forced top Maoists leader Rahul alias Ranit to surrender before the Kolkata police last month.