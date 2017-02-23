Jharkhand: Week after girl’s death in hostel, kin demand CBI probe

A week after a girl student of a dental college in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district was found dead under mysterious circumstances, her family has demanded a CBI probe, claiming they have little faith in the police probe. While a murder FIR has been registered, police said that they were yet to get evidence to conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Police said Sonali (20), daughter of Ashok Kumar of Bokaro and a first-year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery, was found dead in her hostel room on Vananchal Dental College campus on February 13. Her face was covered with a polythene bag, police added. A suicide note recovered said she was ending her life on her own.

“It is not her handwriting,” said Soniali’s father over phone. “Some kind of ragging was going on. My daughter told me… But she asked me not to take up the matter with college authorities as she was being threatened.”

“I am going to petition the CM for a CBI probe,” he said.