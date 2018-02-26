Jharkhand: Wedding dreams finally come true for 51 couples, their children attend

With their yound child, one of the 51 couples that got married at the Jharkhand Armed Police-1 ground in Ranchi Saturday. (Express Photo: Prashant Pandey) With their yound child, one of the 51 couples that got married at the Jharkhand Armed Police-1 ground in Ranchi Saturday. (Express Photo: Prashant Pandey)

Ram Tuti is in his early 50s. His partner, Achchi, is around 40. They have two sons, aged 6 and 5. Living together for around 20 years, they could not get married simply because they could not afford to host a village feast.

The couple from Dulli village of Khunti, Jharkhand, got social sanction for their union Saturday, joining 50 other couples from villages of Khunti and one from Gumla in a group wedding held at Jharkhand Armed Police-1 Ground in Ranchi.

Organised by the NGO Nimitt, with the help of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society, the programme was also attended by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

“I used to work in Khunti town, where I saw Achchi nearly 20 years ago. I liked her. We started living together. But we did not have the wherewithal to host the entire village to a feast. So, I started saving and in a couple of years I had saved around Rs 10,000.Even if we could have managed to serve simple dal, rice and vegetables, we could have got married,” said Tuti.

The money saved should have been enough for such a feast at that time, “but the man with whom I had saved my money fled with it”, Tuti said.

Sanika Swansi, now approaching 50, of Lamdung got married to Mangri Devi. “Our daughters, aged 10 and 8, have come here. They must be playing somewhere,” he said.

Kamal Manki, 32, of Jeeri village in Murhu block comes from the Manki family (elected head of village clusters). His parents died when he was young. His partner, Goma Odeya, 25, is from Ludam Kel village, around 22 km from his village. They had met her during a family wedding.

“We liked each other. But we were allowed to live together only because we were not from the same killi [a word in the Mundari tribal language that means the same as gotra],” Kamal explained. “Also, she is from the Manki family. A person from a Munda, Manki or Pahan family can marry within three castes. But, we cannot marry or live in with members of castes such as Nayak, Lohra and Swansi.”

Kamal and Goma, whose parents too had died when she was young, did not have the financial wherewithal to host the village of over 1,000 people to a wedding. Consequently, they started living togetrher, a system called dhukua in Mundari.

Although the JSLPS and Nimitt made arrangements to host a feast for members of their families and extended communities, Kamal was worried. “Maybe, even after getting married here, we will have to host the entire village some time later. I don’t think we can escape that,” he said.

While some tribal societies allow couples to live together and also raise children, there are certain restrictions.

“There is no restriction on them, as such, when it comes to personal matters. But, where social rituals are concerned, couples not married are not allowed to do a few things. Such as kaan-chhedan (piercing of the ear),” said Soma Pahan, head priest from Kota village of Khunti, one of the many pahans who came to preside over the ceremony.

“Kaan-chhedan is important. Only after that ceremony does the child become part of our society. A child not having gone through this can’t even be buried in the place belonging to his family. He doesn’t get the rights as that of a normal child for the rest of his life. It is only after the parents get married that their child gets all social rights, including that of property,” said Soma.

A couple not married can name their child, but the ceremony may not necessarily be attended by family members or the village priest. They are not invited to family functions or feasts in the village. “Nobody stops us in our relationship. But, some do pass taunts over the fact that we are not married,” said Kamal, adding he had always wanted to get married to Goma.

Of the 51 tribal couples, 13 were tribal Christians, while the rest were Sarna (traditional tribal religion) followers.

Rev N M Dorai Munda, who presided over the marriage of 13 couples, said: “Marriage is a must. Non-married couples are not allowed to enter the Church. Agar woh aate hain, to hum unko darwaje par baithate hain (if they come, we make them stay at the door).” Before being married, usually “they have to undergo a penance for three weeks to a month”, he says.

Asked whether children of such couples can be baptised, Rev Munda said: “Yes. The sin has been committed by the couple. What is the fault of the child thus born?”

As it is, Christian couples do not go for kaan-chhedan. “We don’t do this ritual, as we are Christians. Our main problem is that we do not have the money. We too need to throw a feast, though. Once we are married, we can enter the church without problems,” said Sunil Tuti, 32, of Dulli village, who had just got married to Magadalli; they have a three-year-old son from their six-year relationship.

Last year, such couples caught the attention Randhir Kumar Singh, an associate professor of medicine and treasurer of Nimitt. “We were working on a sanitation and drinking water project funded by the World Bank, in Khunti. A middle-aged man came to us, saying he wanted to get married. I laughed and mockingly asked him whether he had finalised any girl for the marriage. But when he invited us to his home, we were surprised. Not only was the woman there, they also had children,” Singh said. “I asked them when they could live like a real couple, what was their problem. Then they told us about their customs. In just two villages, we found nearly 20 such couples.”

Last year, the NGO got 21 couples married in Khunti. “But it took us a lot of persuasion among the community in the beginning to allow group weddings. Plus, we had to be sure that it was not a case of men living in with a second or a third partner. What we want now is that policy-makers identify this issue and make necessary provisions, so that they are, at least, able to utilise the benefits being provided by the government,” Singh said.

