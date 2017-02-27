Jharkhand: Wanted maoist Shyam Pahan held in Haryana, state police team sent to bring him back

The Khunti police had shared information with Yamuna Nagar police in Haryana on the presence of a wanted Maoist, Shyam Pahan, who was working at a poultry farm there. (Source: File/ Representational Image) The Khunti police had shared information with Yamuna Nagar police in Haryana on the presence of a wanted Maoist, Shyam Pahan, who was working at a poultry farm there. (Source: File/ Representational Image)

A wanted Maoist, brother of dreaded Maoist leader Kundan Pahan, was arrested in Haryana on Sunday after Jharkhand police shared the information with their Haryana counterparts. A police team was also sent to bring the arrested person to Jharkhand. However, police officials said it would take some time, as Haryana police have applied for custodial remand of the operative.

The Khunti police had shared information with Yamuna Nagar police in Haryana on the presence of a wanted Maoist, Shyam Pahan, who was working at a poultry farm there. “A team of SDPO (Khunti) and officer-in-charge, Arki, was sent by flight to Haryana in order to get his custody. However, we are yet to bring him to Khunti, as the Haryana police have applied for custodial remand of Pahan in connection with a case they have registered at their end. The picture on whether we would be able to bring Pahan within a short time or wait for Haryana police’s custody period to end will become clear once the court there passes its order,” said Khunti Superintendent of Police Ashwini Kumar Sinha.

Pahan is brother of Kundan Pahan, the dreaded Maoist leader, and Dimba Pahan. While the police have not been able to nab Kundan, his brother Dimba, who had carried a Rs 15 lakh reward, had surrendered before the Jharkhand police recently. Of late, however, Shyam Pahan was reportedly not very active.

“His present status is immaterial to us, as he was sub-zonal commander in the Maoist hierarchy and his name figures in at least 36 cases registered in Khunti and some other places. We will be bringing him to Jharkhand as soon as possible,” said Sinha.

Meanwhile, a CRPF commando sustained bullet injuries on his face during an encounter with the Maoists in Basadera area of Ghatshila police station, East Singhbhum, on Sunday during an encounter with Maoists. The CRPF team of CoBRA battalion 207 had launched an operation following information about the squad of Maoist leader Akash. Amid heavy exchange, Om Prakash, a head constable, sustained bullet injuries. He was flown to Ranchi for better treatment and was reported to be out of danger.