Jharkhand: Wanted Maoist commander killed in police encounter, wife held for interrogation

A wanted zonal commander of the Maoists, Supai Tudu (28), was gunned down in an encounter with a joint team of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ or the Special Task Force) and the district police in the forests of Gudabanda area in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district on Tuesday morning. The wife of the Maoist was also held and is being interrogated.

The police said that Tudu was involved in the attack on a team led by former Additional SP (Operations) Shailendra Barnwal, in which his bodyguard had died and he sustained injuries. One of the Maoist commanders was also killed in the ensuing encounter in Musabani area of East Singhbhum in 2015. According to the police, the encounter started around 5.30 am in the forests under Gudabanda area. “There was an exchange of fire in which Tudu was killed, while his associates managed to escape. The forces found his wife during search operations. She has been arrested and is being interrogated,” said Barnwal, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (Rural), East Singhbhum.

Tudu, who carried a reward of Rs 15 lakhs, was involved in over 30 cases, the officer said. “There are 27 cases in Jamshedpur, two in West Bengal and one in Odisha is being ascertained,” said Barnwal. Earlier, Tudu was involved in kidnapping of BDO in the year 2006, besides being involved in the attack on the police team on January 18, 2015.

“My bodyguard, Dukhiya Murmu, was killed and I was injured in the attack, while one of their commanders, Joru Murmu, was killed in retaliatory firing. However, Tudu had managed to escape,” said Barnwal. Search and combing operations in the area were winded up by evening. “It will be resumed soon. We are interrogating the slain Maoist’s wife further,” said Barnwal.

