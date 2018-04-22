Jharkhand: Koderma village gradually recovers mob attack over ‘banned meat’ in reception

Prohibitory orders, however, continue to be in force as police said investigation into the incident is at an early stage. (File photo) Prohibitory orders, however, continue to be in force as police said investigation into the incident is at an early stage. (File photo)

Days after a mob attacked a Muslim family’s home in Nawadih village in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on the suspicion that they served bovine meat at a wedding reception, the area is limping back to normalcy. Prohibitory orders, however, continue to be in force as police said investigation into the incident is at an early stage.

The mob attack came a day after the wedding reception of Nayeem Ansari, 22, on April 16. The next morning, the mob reached their home and alleged that they had served “banned meat”. In the violence that followed, Nayeem’s father Jumman Miyan, a tailor, was injured and their home vandalised. More than a dozen other houses were vandalised and motorcycles and some four-wheelers damaged. Seven people have been arrested and police said report of the forensic examination on the “hooves” recovered from the spot is awaited.

Jumman Miyan, it was learnt, is recuperating at Sadar Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh said confidence-building measures were initiated. “We have provided the affected families with rice and are assessing the damage. We have directed officials to help process insurance claims of those whose vehicles were damaged,” said Singh.

SP Shivani Tewary could not be reached.

Recalling the incident, the villagers said the reception on April 16 passed off peacefully. “People from both communities with whom we have cordial relations had attended… In the morning, we heard shouts claiming that banned meat was served. We were surprised,” said Nayeem.

“We called police. The officer-in-charge was talking to Jumman Miyan when the stone-pelting began. Some persons also vandalised our house,” said Nayeem.

Officer-in-charge, Domchanch police station, Vinod Kumar said: “We were talking to the family when the mob became restive. We were outnumbered. So, our focus was to minimise damage to the family. When additional forces came, we brought the situation under control. Those injured are out of danger.”

Mohammad Israil, 60, lives across the road to Jumman. “I teach in a madrasa 2 km away. When I heard that something has happened in my village, I came back and found that mob was becoming restive. I wanted my sons to get inside the house. In the meantime, an unidentified man hit me on the leg and head with a stick. I fell down. He was shouting that I should leave,” Israil said.

The villagers also alleged that the mob targeted a “mosque” near Jumman’s house. “They broke the mic and set afire some other material,” said a villager.

Some villagers from the Hindu community claimed that “hooves of bovine” were found barely 50 m from the reception venue. “We got them from different places in the field. Some morning walkers spotted them. People had started gathering and police reached the spot. From what we hear, there was a lathicharge, following which the crowd turned restive,” said a villager.

It is learnt that a dispute broke out between Hindus and Muslims over the “mosque” a couple of months ago. The DC, however, said: “It was a minor issue. It was settled then.”

The land belonged to a Hindu, but was given to Muslims for “teaching their children”, said the villager. However, the Muslims, he said, started praying in the complex and added some structures. “Even then, there was no opposition. But now, we are hearing that they wanted to construct a dome to give it the shape of a mosque. This is unacceptable,” said the villager.

Police remains tight-lipped over the role of those arrested. “Investigation is on,” said SDPO Anil Shankar.

