Jharkhand, UP govts taking strict action: BJP

Protests in Seraikela market near Jamshedpur against the incidents of lynching. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar Protests in Seraikela market near Jamshedpur against the incidents of lynching. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

The BJP today defended Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh governments over incidents of mob violence, saying they are taking strict action against accused. Union minister Smriti Irani also rejected the Congress’ criticism, claiming that people do not support it due to its abysmal track record.

Asked about lynching of seven persons in Jharkhand over an unsubstantiated kidnap rumour and violence in Saharanpur, she told reporters that the two state governments had acted against the accused. The saffron party is in power in the two states.

As far as allegations of the Congress are concerned, she said people have stopped supporting it. The “minuscule opposition” is getting smaller, she said in a jibe.

Irani also rejected as “unsubstantiated” the reports that former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP state unit president B S Yeddyurappa deliberately did not eat at a Dalit’s house. Such an allegation by the Congress showed that it was jittery over losing power in the state, Irani said.

