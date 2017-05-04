Jharkhand: Two Maoists surrender, police seize huge cache of arms

Two Maoists surrendered on Thursday in Jharkhand. (Source: ANI) Two Maoists surrendered on Thursday in Jharkhand. (Source: ANI)

Two Maoists, including a zonal commander carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh, surrendered before the Jharkhand Police on Thursday. A huge cache of arms was seized from their possession, CRPF IG Sanjay Lathkar said. Zonal commander Nakul Yadav and sub-zonal commander Madan Yadav surrendered before Additional Director General of Police (Operations) RK Mallik, CRPF IG Lathkar and Ranchi range Deputy Inspector General AB Homkar in the state capital, a press release said.

Nakul and Madan carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh and Rs five lakh respectively, it said.

Nakul was wanted in over 150 cases of Maoist activities. The two Maoists operated in Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Palamau and Ranchi districts, the press release said.

