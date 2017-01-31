Jharkhand: Truck crushes three students to death

A coal-laden truck crushed to death three students who were travelling on a bike on Baliapur–Govindpur Hirak road, around 20 km away from district headquarters. Deputy superintendent of police Sindri range Vikas Kumar Pandey said that all three students identified as Sachin Das, Rohit Yadav and Shivam were going on a bike to Govindpur at around 6.30 pm when their two-wheeler collided head on with a truck coming from opposite side.

All of them died on the spot and one of the student’s body was dragged by the truck some 30 metres away, the DSP said.

The bike caught fire after the incident and was reduced to ashes.

The police official said the truck driver fled with vehicle after the incident.

Villagers blocked the road in protest and smashed the wind screens of coal-laden trucks and other vehicles that were crossing at that time.

The victims were class 12 students of DAV Sindri school.