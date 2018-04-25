Jharkhand: Tribal minor choked with sand, gangraped

A minor tribal girl was allegedly gangraped by unidentified men who also tried to gag her with sand, police said on Tuesday. The accused had kidnapped from the girl, aged around 12, from her house in Dumka district late on Monday night and she was found unconscious in a field close to her house on Tuesday, they said.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act against unidentified persons and also formed a special team, led by a DSP, to identify and arrest the culprits. A three-member medical board has carried out a medical test and the report is awaited. Police have recorded her statement.

