Jharkhand: Tribal man hacked to death by cousines

A 40-year-old tribal man was hacked to death by his cousins suspecting him as a witch in Dalmabeda village, police on Saturday said. Ramsingh Banra, who along with his own elder brother Bada Mangu Banra live in the same village, had a blister on his leg, which had expanded further around the affected part a few days later. Bada Mangu and his younger brother Ramsingh accused the victim Chotu Mangu Banra, who happened to be their cousin living in the same village with his wife and five children, responsible for the blister, police said.

They accused Chotu Mangu for engaging an Ojha (witch doctor) to harm them through black magic. The accused brother duo in an inebriated state attacked Chotu Mongru with a machete after an altercation and he died on the spot yesterday. The victim’s wife Raimuni Banra, who rushed to rescue Chotu Mangu, was also suffered injury. On being informed about the incident today, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and arrested Bada Mango and Ramsingh. The weapon used in the killing was also seized.