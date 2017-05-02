Jharkhand to look into ‘separate’ job policies

A YEAR after Jharkhand reserved all Class III and IV posts in Scheduled Areas, ensuring these vacancies can be filled only by residents of those districts for 10 years, the BJP state executive is learnt to have asked the government to examine the issue. This comes amid criticism from opposition parties that the state is following two “separate” employment policies, against the interests of people in the state’s Non-Scheduled Areas.

The issue came up for discussion at the BJP executive meet in Palamu over the weekend. CM Raghubar Das has reportedly assured the party that the government will get the matter legally examined and ensure that no section is left at a disadvantage.

The policy, cleared by the Cabinet in April last year along with the state domicile policy, had provision for 100 per cent reservation for local residents of Scheduled Areas in certain jobs but the law did not extend to Non-Scheduled Areas — effectively 11 of Jharkhand’s 24 districts. At least 13 districts are fully covered under the Scheduled Areas regulations, and three others have some parts as Scheduled Areas.

The Non-Scheduled districts are Dhanbad, Bokaro, Chatra, Giridih, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Deoghar, Palamu, Garhwa and Godda. While Congress leader K N Tripathi held a protest on the issue in Palamu and was arrested and later released, main opposition JMM’s general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the dual policy is loaded against residents of Non-Scheduled Areas.

BJP spokesperson J B Tubid said, “Now that these grievances have come up, the government will look into the issue. Accordingly, provisions would be made, if required, so that livelihood and interests of none are affected.

