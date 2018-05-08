Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
  Jharkhand: Three abducted girls released in Khunti

Jharkhand: Three abducted girls released in Khunti

The girls were lured inside the nearby Kulburu jungle by three PLFI (People Liberation From of India) ultras, the police said in a statement.

By: PTI | Khunti | Published: May 8, 2018 1:35:31 pm
Three minor girls, who were abducted allegedly by PLFI ultras last month from Khunti Toli area, were released, the police said. The girls, released in the wee hours yesterday, were abducted by three ultras belonging to the People Liberation From of India (PLFI) when they had gone along with friends to the area for a birthday party on April 14.

The girls were lured inside the nearby Kulburu jungle by three PLFI ultras, the police said in a statement.

As the families of the girls had lodged complaint with the Khunti police station on April 21 accusing one Sanjay Odeya, police swung into action and arrested him.

In view of the continuous raids, the three girls were released by the ultras at around 3.00 am in the same place, it said.

